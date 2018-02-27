UPDATE 1-British chemicals firm Croda's full-year profit rises 11 pct

(Adds details on segmental performance)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc posted an 11.1 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong growth across its core businesses.

Croda said adjusted pretax profit rose to 320.3 million pounds ($447.5 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 288.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Croda, which held unsuccessful talks with U.S. peer Ashland Global Holdings Inc for a possible merger earlier this month, said sales grew by 10.4 percent to 1.37 billion pounds in 2017.

The company has focused on organic growth in premium markets and acquisitions to boost profit and sales - both of which rose for the third year in a row.

Sales at Croda’s largest personal care business, which makes ingredients for skin, hair, sun protection and colour cosmetic products, rose 10.9 percent to 466.6 million pounds.

Total sales at its core businesses, which also include life sciences and performance technologies, grew 11.4 percent to 1.25 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7157 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)