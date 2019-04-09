Factbox: Synergies and opportunities in Wynn’s $7.1 billion buyout play for Crown

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Las Vegas’s Wynn Resorts has made a $7.1 billion takeover offer for Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd, a move to expand its global footprint and hedge against the expiration of its licence in Macau.

Company logos are displayed at Wynn Macau resort in Macau, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

WYNN RESORTS

- Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, who started in Las Vegas casinos in the 1960s and created some of the city’s most iconic landmarks – the Mirage, Bellagio and Treasure Island, before selling those.

- Beset by sexual misconduct allegations, Wynn disposed his entire 11.8 percent stake in Wynn Resorts for $2.1 billion last month.

- Wynn Resorts operates large resort-and-casino complexes in Las Vegas and Asian gambling hub Macau, with another under construction in Massachusetts.

- Deal would create a global casino empire, combining the world’s second- and seventh-largest gambling operators, to take on the largest player, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

CROWN RESORTS

- Founded in 2007 by James Packer, scion of an Australian business dynasty, when he split the family’s gambling and media assets.

- It withdrew from investments in Macau and Las Vegas in 2017 to focus on hotel-casino complexes in Melbourne and Perth, and another under construction in Sydney.

- Crown also owns Aspinalls, a casino in London’s West End, a fifth of luxury restaurant chain Nobu, and has a modest online betting and gambling division.

SYNERGIES AND OPPORTUNITIES

- Constrained by space and regulations in Vegas, Crown’s Australian portfolio offers an expansion opportunity which promises exposure to high-rolling Asian gamblers, but also booming domestic and corporate travel.

- Crown’s assets complement Wynn’s similar Vegas and Macau properties, with both companies targeting high-end gamblers and tourists.

- A new market for Wynn also offers a hedge against performance in Vegas and Macau, and some insurance for the possibility its Macau casino licence is not renewed in 2022.

- Crown’s top shareholder, Packer, has withdrawn from public corporate life and the deal offers him a chance to cash out his biggest investment for about A$4.7 billion ($3.4 billion).

($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars)