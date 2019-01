FILE PHOTO: A tanker truck used to haul oil products operates at an oil facility near Brooks, Alberta, Canada April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oil prices are likely to trade in the $60 to $70 per barrel range by mid-2019, the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) said in a report on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia-based APICORP specializes in funding petroleum projects.