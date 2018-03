TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc plans to reimburse from next week investors who lost digital money in the late-January theft of $530 million, it said on Thursday in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard is pictured in front of a building where their office is located in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The exchange also said it plans to resume services for some cryptocurrencies from next week. Coincheck froze all withdrawals of yen and cryptocurrencies following the heist, and resumed yen withdrawals last month.