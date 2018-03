TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Coincheck will hold a news conference at 0700 GMT on Thursday, Jiji Press reported, after regulators issued it with another business improvement order after the recent $530 million theft of digital money from the cryptocurrency exchange.

The Financial Services Agency said Coincheck would announce details of how to reimburse the stolen digital money, called NEM, later on Thursday. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)