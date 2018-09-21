Japan's hacked crypto exchange says $62 million worth of coins stolen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency firm Tech Bureau Corp said on Friday it now estimates $62 million worth of digital currencies were stolen in a hack last week, but added that the amount could still rise as the precise figures would only be known once its computer server is restored.

A man stands near an advertisement of a cryptocurrency exchange in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2018. Picture taken March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The company initially put the amount stolen at about 6.7 billion yen ($59.48 million) when it announced the hacking incident at its Zaif exchange on Thursday.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Osaka-based firm said it has found 5,966.1 Bitcoin, 6,236,810.1 Monacoin and 42,327.1 Bitcoin Cash were stolen. Based on the Sept. 18 closing prices of each coin, they are worth 7 billion yen ($62.10 million), it said, adding about 4.5 billion yen is clients’ assets.

In a separate statement, the company also said it has reported the incident as a criminal matter to investigative authorities and it cannot disclose details of the hacking.

The incident came at a time the cryptocurrency industry is under close scrutiny following the theft of $530 million in digital coins at Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. in January.

Industry watchers said it is likely to affect the ongoing view at Japanese regulator Financial Services Agency on how to strike a balance between safeguarding users and nurturing technological innovation.

($1 = 112.6500 yen)