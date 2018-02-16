FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 16, 2018 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

Swiss watchdog says to regulate some ICOs as securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial supervisor on Friday said it would regulate some digital currency fundraisers, known as initial coin offerings (ICOs), either under anti-money laundering laws or as securities.

Fundraisers launching digital currencies intended to function as a means of payment, and which could already be transferred, would be subject to anti-money laundering regulations but would not be treated as securities, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said.

Fundraisers launching digital tokens intended to provide access to an application or service would be treated as securities if they function as an economic investment.

And fundraisers launching digital tokens that represent assets -- like a share in a company, earnings or underlying physical goods -- would be regarded as securities. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.