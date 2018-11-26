Technology News
Bitcoin extends falls as selloff in crypto currencies resumes

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin extended its falls on Monday to $3,843, down more than five percent from the day’s highs on renewed selling in cryptocurrencies.

Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply, with Ethereum’s ether down 1.6 percent and Ripple’s XRP down a similar amount in a largely sentiment-driven slide.

Bitcoin was last trading at $3,880 — holding above 2018 lows hit last week. A broad-based selloff in digital currencies has knocked off three-fourth in value of the world’s best known cryptocurrency this year.

