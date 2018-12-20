Bitcoin up 9 percent, hits $4,000 for first time in two weeks

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin rallied more than 9 percent on Thursday, hitting $4,000 for the first time in more than two weeks after losing half its value in six weeks to mid-December.

The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has been hit hard this year, falling around 80 percent from a record high last December on concerns of increased regulatory scrutiny.

On Thursday, bitcoin gained as much as 9 percent at $4,030.15, its highest since Dec. 4, before retreating slightly.