FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Bulgaria central bank warns consumers of cryptocurrency risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank on Wednesday joined a warning from the European Union’s banking, securities and insurance regulators that virtual currencies such as bitcoin are highly risky and consumers could lose all their money.

On Monday, the EU regulators said cryptocurrencies have shown clear signs of a pricing bubble and are unregulated products that are unsuitable as investment, savings or retirement-planning products.

“Consumers buying virtual currencies should be aware there is a high risk and that they will lose a large amount, or even all, of the money invested,” the Bulgarian National Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.