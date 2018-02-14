Australia's CSL's half-year profit jumps 35 percent on profit rise

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd reported a 35 percent rise in its first half profit on Wednesday and upgraded its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

Net profit after tax was $1.1 billion, the company said, compared with $805.5 million a year ago.

CSL also upgraded its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance to about $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion from an earlier forecast of $1.48 billion-$1.55 billion.

The company’s stock rose as much as 6 percent after it announced its results and is among the top gainers on the benchmark Australian index. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)