CSX's acting CEO says running railroad in same manner as Hunter Harrison

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Acting CSX Corp CEO James Foote said on Friday he will run the No. 3 U.S. railroad in same manner as Hunter Harrison while the famed railroad executive is on medical leave due to an unspecified illness.

Foote, on a conference call with analysts following the announcement late Thursday of Harrison’s leave, offered no guidance on the specific timeline for Harrison’s return but said he will “drive forward” to run the company like Harrison.