CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup
October 25, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it is postponing an Oct. 30 investor conference to a later date, and said its board approved a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

CSX’s decision comes hours after it announced the appointment of Jim Foote as its new chief operating officer.

CSX also said its board authorized $1.5 billion in share repurchases, which builds upon the $1.5 billion program it recently completed.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
