17 days ago
CSX quarterly profit rises on jump in revenue
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
July 18, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 17 days ago

CSX quarterly profit rises on jump in revenue

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 18 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by an 8 percent rise in revenue and growth across nearly all of its freight markets.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted second-quarter net income of $510 million or 55 cents per share, up from $445 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, CSX reported earnings per share of 64 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

