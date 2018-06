HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s national assembly on Saturday approved the makeup of a commission to draft the country’s new constitution that will be headed by Communist Party leader and former President Raul Castro.

Former Cuban President Raul Castro speaks during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/Pool

Cuba’s new President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who replaced Castro in April, proposed the members of commission to the assembly on behalf of the Council of State. It was unanimously approved by lawmakers.