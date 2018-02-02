FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 1:35 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Fidel Castro's son commits suicide -Cuban state-run media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - The son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

“Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning,” Cubadebate website said.

Castro Junior, 68, also known as “Fidelito” because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment outside of hospital.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Marc Frank; Editing by Sandra Maler

