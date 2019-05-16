Cuba says Boeing 737 plane crash last year due to crew errors

Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s Institute of Civil Aeronautics said on Thursday an investigation into the crash a year ago of a Boeing 737 in Havana that killed all but one of the 113 people aboard suggests the most probable cause was errors by the crew.

“The most probable cause of the accident were the actions of the crew and their errors in the calculations of weight and balance that led to loss of control of the plane and its fall during the takeoff phase,” the institute said in a statement posted on the website of Cuba’s presidency.