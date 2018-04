HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba lawmakers announced on Thursday they had elected the sole candidate Miguel Diaz-Canel to replace Raul Castro as president on Thursday, marking a new chapter for the Communist-run island.

Miguel Diaz-Canel stands in line before casting his vote during an election of candidates for the national and provincial assemblies, in Santa Clara, Cuba March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool/Files