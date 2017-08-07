FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-CUNA Mutual Group names new leaders for wealth management business
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-CUNA Mutual Group names new leaders for wealth management business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mutual insurance company CUNA Mutual Group said on Monday it appointed Rob Comfort as president of CUNA Brokerage Services, responsible for sales operations and developing its network of advisors.

The company also hired Martin Powell as vice president of strategic account development and management for its wealth management business.

Comfort joins CUNA from LPL Financial, where he was executive vice president. Powell most recently served as vice president and senior account manager at Lincoln Financial Group.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru

