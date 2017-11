Nov 1 (Reuters) - Refiner CVR Energy Inc, which is majority held by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Jack Lipinski will retire on Dec 31.

Lipinski, who is also the CEO of CVR Refining LP, will be succeeded by former Western Refining Co executive David Lamp, CVR said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)