CVS Health quarterly profit beats on coronavirus-led stockpiling

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp posted first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as drugstore sales surged due to people stockpiling medicines during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company’s shares, which have fallen over 17% in 2020 through Tuesday’s close, rose 4.3% in pre-market trading.

The virus outbreak has led to consumers stocking up on products such as essential medicines and hand sanitizers, and has also helped rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc beat estimates for second-quarter profit last month.

However, Walgreens reported a steep decline in U.S. same-store sales in the last week of March as people stayed indoors and warned that the gains from the early sales bump were likely to be erased soon if the trend continues.

Sales at CVS’s retail unit rose by $1.63 billion to $22.75 billion, helped by strength in its pharmacies business as well as its stores that sell over-the-counter consumer health products.

The company maintained its 2020 adjusted profit forecast of $7.04 to $7.17 per share.

Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CVS earned $1.91 per share, beating estimates of $1.63 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Sales rose 8.3% to $66.76 billion, beating estimates by $2.66 billion.