REFILE-CWT Commodities' U.S. team leaves for U.S. stevedoring firm

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Virginia-based stevedoring and shipping terminal operator T. Parker Host on Friday said it had hired all the staff from CWT Commodities’ U.S. team as part of its drive into metals logistics and warehousing.

The team of under ten people has joined Host to form Host Logistics, LLC, based in New York, to run warehousing and stevedoring operations.

CWT Commodities USA is a unit of Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd.

Anton Posner, former president of CWT Commodities USA, will be executive vice president, while Margo Brock, vice president at CWT, will be senior vice president, Host said in a statement.

CWT Commodities USA was set up almost seven years ago as part of CWT’s expansion of its London Metal Exchange warehousing and logistics business.

The move comes as CWT prepares to be sold to Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co for $1 billion.

Host was founded almost a century ago, operating on the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States. Its terminal operations now handle about 560 vessels each year, it says on its website. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in Beijing; Editing by Joseph Radford)