a month ago
Maersk Line not able to process orders after cyber attack -CCO
June 28, 2017 / 8:13 AM / a month ago

Maersk Line not able to process orders after cyber attack -CCO

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles one in seven containers shipped worldwide, is not able to process new orders after being hit by a global cyber attack, it told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Right now, at this hour, we're not able to take new orders," Maersk Line Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said in a telephone interview.

"Because of limited availability of some of our systems, we also have issues in processing orders that were taken just before it went down," he said.

He said Maersk had no precise timeline for when it expected its business to return to normal and said it was too early to assess the economic impact the cyber attack would have. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

