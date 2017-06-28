FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Russia central bank: Tuesday cyber attack similar to WannaCry, Petya
#Technology News
June 28, 2017 / 2:44 PM / a month ago

Russia central bank: Tuesday cyber attack similar to WannaCry, Petya

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.

The bank said its centre for monitoring and reacting to computer attacks had sent out instructions to companies on how to detect and counter the malware.

It said it had found isolated cases of infection as a result of the attack, but that the consequences were quickly dealt with. It added that some institutions were still receiving infected files.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs

