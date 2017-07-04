FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack: official
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Top News
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
Asia
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 4, 2017 / 3:14 PM / a month ago

Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack: official

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian police have seized the computer servers of Ukrainian accounting software firm M.E.Doc as part of an investigation into last week's cyber attack, Cyber Police Chief Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials and security firms have said some of the initial infections occurred when malware was transmitted via a malicious update issued by M.E.Doc, which is Ukraine's most popular accounting software.

M.E.Doc's developers told Reuters on Monday their servers were not compromised by the hackers and that updates it issued to clients were not infected. They were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Matthias Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.