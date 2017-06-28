FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ad group WPP says still working to resolve Petya attack
June 28, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a month ago

Ad group WPP says still working to resolve Petya attack

1 Min Read

A user takes a selfie in front of a laptop at WPP, a British multinational advertising and public relations company in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM/KENNYMIMO via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said it was still working with its IT partners to restore services hit by the Petya ransomware attack that went around the world on Tuesday.

WPP had joined other companies such as shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk in reporting disruption to its operations due to a cyber attack.

"We are working with our IT partners and law enforcement agencies to take all appropriate precautionary measures, restore services where they have been disrupted, and keep the impact on clients, partners and our people to a minimum," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis. Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption."

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Susan Fenton

