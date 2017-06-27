FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack
#Technology News
June 27, 2017 / 2:23 PM / a month ago

Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack

1 Min Read

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.Kacper Pempel/Illustration/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.

Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large scale cyber attack.

"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon as possible."

WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Grey.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle

