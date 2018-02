Feb 6 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway’s Business Wire said on Tuesday its website has been under cyber attack since Jan. 31.

The company said a directed and persistent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is attempting to make BusinessWire.com unavailable.

Business Wire’s ability to disseminate content has not been impacted in any way, the company said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)