Ex-Cylance, Carbon Black execs' startup raises $20 million in second funding round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Obsidian Security raised $20 million in a funding round participated by Greylock Partners, the company told Reuters on Tuesday, a day ahead of a planned announcement.

Other investors in the latest round include venture capital firm Wing and GV, a venture arm of Google parent company Alphabet Inc.

Obsidian Security, founded by former executives from cybersecurity firms Cylance and Carbon Black Inc, will use the money for product development and to grow sales and marketing teams, Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chisholm told Reuters.

“Even companies that have successfully adopted single sign-on and multi-factor authentication technologies are scrambling to understand and secure what employees do after they log in,” Chisholm said, adding that Obsidian offers “powerful centralized visibility and monitoring of user identities across enterprise applications.”

Obsidian Security launched with $9.5 million in venture capital funding by Greylock Partners in 2017 that valued the company at $27 million, according to Pitchbook.

The company declined to disclose valuation.