Russian extradited to U.S. to face charges over JPMorgan hack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Russian man has been extradited to the United States from Georgia on charges that he took part in a massive computer hack, which targeted JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and other U.S. companies, U.S. prosecutors announced on Friday.

Andrei Tyurin, 35, was arrested in Georgia at the request of U.S. authorities, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. His lawyer, Florian Miedel, declined to comment on the charges.

Tyurin is the latest person charged in connection with one of the largest data breaches ever. JPMorgan disclosed the breach in 2014 and said it had exposed information associated with about 83 million customer accounts.

Other victims included E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), Scottrade Inc and News Corp’s (NWSA.O) Dow Jones & Co, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal. Prosecutors said a total of more than 100 million customers of the hacked companies were affected.

Prosecutors said the scheme was led by Gery Shalon, an Israeli who is already facing charges over the hack in Manhattan federal court along with two other Israelis, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein.

According to prosecutors, the members of the scheme used hacked information to further other crimes. Prosecutors said Tyurin, Shalon and the other conspirators made hundreds of millions of dollars through criminal schemes.

Tyurin is charged with computer hacking, wire fraud and conspiracy. The most serious charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.