Intel asks some customers to delay security updates -WSJ
January 12, 2018 / 12:36 AM / 2 days ago

Intel asks some customers to delay security updates -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is asking some of it customers to hold off installing patches that address new security flaws that affect nearly all of its processors as the patches have bugs of their own, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Intel has identified three issues in updates released over the past week for "microcode," or firmware, the newspaper reported, citing a confidential document the company had shared with some customers that it had reviewed. (on.wsj.com/2Eyo7yA)

The world’s largest chipmaker confirmed earlier last week that the security issues reported by researchers in the company’s widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other electronic devices. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

