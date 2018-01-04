Intel down again after report says chips vulnerable to hacking

(Reuters) - Intel Corp shares continued their slide on Thursday, a day after a report said mobile or computers using its chips were vulnerable to being hacked.

FILE PHOTO: Intel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Intel’s shares fell as much as 5 percent to $43 in heavy early morning trading, their worst day since Oct. 19, 2016. They closed down 3.4 percent on Wednesday.

Security researchers on Wednesday disclosed a set of security flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device that uses chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings.