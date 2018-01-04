FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel down again after report says chips vulnerable to hacking
Sections
Featured
Muslims fret amid drive against illegal immigrants in Assam
TOP NEWS
Muslims fret amid drive against illegal immigrants in Assam
US military warns against raising hopes over N.Korean overture
North Korea
US military warns against raising hopes over N.Korean overture
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 4, 2018 / 2:44 PM / in 2 hours

Intel down again after report says chips vulnerable to hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intel Corp shares continued their slide on Thursday, a day after a report said mobile or computers using its chips were vulnerable to being hacked.

FILE PHOTO: Intel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Intel’s shares fell as much as 5 percent to $43 in heavy early morning trading, their worst day since Oct. 19, 2016. They closed down 3.4 percent on Wednesday.

Security researchers on Wednesday disclosed a set of security flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device that uses chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.