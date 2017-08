FILE PHOTO: Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 212.5-km Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France - July 3, 2017 - Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia wins the stage.

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday rejected Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan's appeal of his Tour de France ejection stemming from a sprint collision that knocked rival rider Mark Cavendish out of the race with a broken shoulder blade.

A race jury disqualified Sagan on Tuesday.

Sagan, the current world champion and a member of Germany's Bora-Hansgrohe team, said that he did not cause the crash.