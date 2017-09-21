FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling: Lappartient boots Cookson out of UCI presidency
September 21, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in a month

Cycling: Lappartient boots Cookson out of UCI presidency

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

David Lappartient, newly elected President of the UCI, attends a news conference in Bergen, Norway, September 21, 2017. NTB scanpix/Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

BERGEN, Norway (Reuters) - France’s David Lappartient was elected International Cycling Union (UCI) president on Thursday, beating incumbent Brian Cookson of Britain.

Lappartient, the European Cycling Union (UEC) president, became the first Frenchman to take charge of the global body since Achille Joinard (1947-57).

Lappartient, the French federation president from 2009-2017, won 37 of the 45 votes by the UCI delegates at the governing body’s congress during the road cycling world championships in Bergen, Norway.

In his pre-vote speech, Cookson promised to double UCI’s investment in women’s cycling, while the 44-year-old Lappartient vowed to get rid of the “corruption” that has left UCI with a “disastrous reputation”.

“It is a great responsibility and I will endeavour in the next four years to be worthy of such trust,” said Lappartient.

Cookson, a former British Cycling president, is the first UCI chief to serve only one term.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

