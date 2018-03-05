Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat sees Q4 net affected by tax regulations

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - Polish media and telecoms group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit will be smaller due to changes in income tax regulations that took effect this year.

“(An) analysis showed the need to increase the value of the item ‘Liabilities due to deferred income tax’ by approximately 144 million zlotys ($42.4 million),” Polsat said in a statement. “The described change ... thereby diminishes the consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017.”

Cyfrowy Polsat is due to release fourth-quarter results later this month. ($1 = 3.3973 zlotys) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Adrian Croft)