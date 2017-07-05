FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Cypress Semiconductor reaches settlement with former CEO Rodgers
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 5, 2017 / 10:51 PM / a month ago

Cypress Semiconductor reaches settlement with former CEO Rodgers

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Chief Executive Officer T.J. Rodgers speaks at the Reuters Semiconductor Industry Summit in San Francisco, California, November 3, 2005.Kimberly White

(Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to nominate former Chief Executive T.J. Rodgers' nominees for elections at the 2018 and 2019 annual meetings as part of a settlement.

Rodgers, the company's founder, had filed a lawsuit in April seeking Cypress' board to make extra and corrected disclosures to its proxy materials in time for the 2017 annual meeting.

Rodgers, who left the firm last year and is the largest individual shareholder, was running a proxy contest against Cypress, seeking to replace directors Eric Benhamou and Ray Bingham.

Bingham resigned from the board in early June, following which both of Rodgers' nominees, Dan McCranie and Camillo Martino, won the 2017 election.

Rodgers also agreed to end all existing litigation against Cypress connected with the 2017 annual meeting, the company said.

Cypress would reimburse Rodgers for expenses of up to $3.5 million related to the proxy contest.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.