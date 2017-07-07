Turkey says will defend rights of Turkish Cypriots

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will do everything within the framework of international law to defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday, as a reunification deal on ethnically split Cyprus collapsed.

Talks to reunify the divided island of Cyprus broke up amid anger and recriminations in the early hours of Friday, marking the end of a process seen as the most promising in generations to heal decades of conflict.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Yildirim said Turkey was ready to be constructive if the United Nations or other organisations sought lasting peace in Cyprus.