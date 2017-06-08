FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cyprus to pay back 280 mln euro out of 1 bln euro IMF bailout loan
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

Cyprus to pay back 280 mln euro out of 1 bln euro IMF bailout loan

1 Min Read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 8 (Reuters) - Cyprus has decided to pay back 280 million euros ($314.6 million), or 28 percent, of a loan it had obtained from the International Monetary Fund IMF, the head of public debt management office at the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

"I would like to share with you a recent decision by the government... We are comfortable that we can borrow from the market at interest rates lower than the... rate charged by the IMF on this specific amount of 280 million euros," Phaedon Kalozois said, speaking at a conference.

$1 = 0.8902 euros Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.