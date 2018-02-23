FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 23, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

EU stands in solidarity with Cyprus in Turkey exploration standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders expressed solidarity with Cyprus and Greece on Friday after Nicosia accused Turkey of threatening to use force against a drillship chartered by Italy’s Eni.

Speaking after Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades addressed his fellow EU leaders in Brussels on the recent standoff over hydrocarbons rights in the eastern Mediterranean, European Council President Donald Tusk also told journalists the bloc was calling on Turkey to stop activities that have led to recent incidents.

Tusk stressed that Greece and Cyprus had the “sovereign right” to explore for resources in the eastern Mediterranean. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Samantha Koester, Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.