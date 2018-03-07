FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkey has received information that an Exxon Mobil ship is heading towards the east Mediterranean for oil and gas exploration, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday, amid a row between Ankara and Cyprus on the issue.

Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference Ankara would continue to preserve its rights concerning hydrocarbon exploration in the region. Last month Turkish military manoeuvres prevented a vessel charted by Italy’s state-controlled Eni reaching an area Cyprus has licensed for drilling. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
