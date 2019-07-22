Turkey says no more exploration ships necessary in eastern Med for now

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - No further energy exploration or drilling ships are necessary in the eastern Mediterranean for now, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday as a dispute continued over Turkish drilling for gas and oil off the island of Cyprus.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey was ready for cooperation to reach a solution to the dispute over energy resources in the region.