Czech car industry set for record 2017, output to reach 1.4 mln-CTK

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturers are set to produce a record 1.4 million vehicles in 2017, about 50,000 more than in 2016, CTK news agency reported on Thursday, citing the country’s Automotive Industry Association.

Production of all vehicle categories rose 4.5 percent to 1.314 million in the January-November period, with passenger car production reaching 1.307 million in that period, CTK reported.

Of the country’s three car plants, Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto produced the largest share. Hyundai Motor Co and a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and Peugeot are the other manufacturers.