FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech central bank may hike counter-cyclical buffer for banks -vice governor
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 days ago

Czech central bank may hike counter-cyclical buffer for banks -vice governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may raise its counter-cyclical buffer for banks’ reserves by the end of the year, Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 1.0 percent in September after raising it in its previous quarterly review as it looked to keep ahead of strong credit growth in the central European country.

The central bank always gives the banks one year to comply with any change to the rate. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.