Czech central bank may hike counter-cyclical buffer for banks -vice governor

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may raise its counter-cyclical buffer for banks’ reserves by the end of the year, Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 1.0 percent in September after raising it in its previous quarterly review as it looked to keep ahead of strong credit growth in the central European country.

