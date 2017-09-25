FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech government approves 2018 budget, CZK 50 bln deficit seen
September 25, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 23 days ago

Czech government approves 2018 budget, CZK 50 bln deficit seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Czech cabinet approved on Monday its 2018 central state budget draft with a planned deficit of 50 billion crowns ($2.29 billion), government spokesman Martin Ayrer said on Twitter.

This is the last budget prepared by the current government before an election on Oct. 20-21. The state has had little trouble with financing while the country has the lowest unemployment in the European Union and a fast-growing economy. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

