PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Risks are growing in the Czech property market but not dramatically, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.

The housing market has jumped in recent years due to record low interest rates and tight supply pushing up prices. The central bank this year has put in place tougher recommendations for lenders to limit the size of loans, easing demand for mortgages. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)