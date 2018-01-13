FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Incumbent Zeman leads Czech presidential vote: partial results
#Top News
January 13, 2018 / 1:54 PM / a day ago

Incumbent Zeman leads Czech presidential vote: partial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Incumbent Milos Zeman led the first round of the Czech Republic’s presidential election on Saturday with 44.2 percent of the vote, results from 10.6 percent of voting districts showed.

Czech President Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana are seen as they cast their votes during the country's direct presidential election at a polling station in Prague, the Czech Republic January 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The runner up was Jiri Drahos, a pro-Western academic, with 24.2 percent, far ahead of the remaining seven contenders.

Unless the winner takes more than 50 percent in the first round, the two highest-scoring candidates will go head to head in a run-off planned for January 26-27.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
