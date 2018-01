PRAGUE (Reuters) - Incumbent Milos Zeman won the first round of the Czech Republic’s presidential election on Saturday with 39.80 percent of the vote, results from 90.3 percent of voting districts showed.

Czech President Milos Zeman arrives to cast a vote during the country's direct presidential election at a polling station in Prague, the Czech Republic January 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The runner up was Jiri Drahos, a pro-Western academic, with 26.02 percent, well ahead of the remaining seven contenders.

The two highest-scoring candidates will go head-to-head in a run-off planned for Jan. 26-27.