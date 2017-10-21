FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Czech billionaire's ANO party wins big in election
#Markets News
October 21, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 3 days ago

TABLE-Czech billionaire's ANO party wins big in election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * For a story:
    * For more stories on the
election:
    * For election graphic click
on tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW

    PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) -
T he following table shows the
final results of the Czech
Republic's election for the lower
house of parliament, in which a
record number of parties crossed
the 5 percent threshold to gain
seats.
  
    PARTY           RESULTS 
                    with 100 pct
                   of voting
               districts counted
     ANO             29.64
     CSSD             7.27
     KSCM             7.76
     SPD             10.64
     ODS             11.32
   Pirates           10.79
   KDU-CSL            5.80
    TOP 09            5.31
     STAN             5.18
    
 The parties are:
 - ANO - a centrist party led by
billionaire Andrej Babis
 - The Czech Social Democratic
Party (CSSD) - centre-left
 - Communist Party of Bohemia and
Moravia (KSCM) - far left,
anti-NATO
 - SPD - Freedom and Direct
Democracy - far-right, anti-EU,
anti-NATO
 - Civic Democratic Party (ODS) -
right, liberal-conservative
 - Pirates - Czech version of the
anti-establishment Pirate
movement
 - Christian Democratic
Union-Czechoslovak People's Party
(KDU-CSL) - centrist,
conservative
 - TOP09 - centre-right
 - STAN - Mayors' movement -
centrist  

 (Prague newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
