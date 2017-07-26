Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== ECONOMY: Central and Eastern Europe faces the end of an economic era. With employment rates at record highs, and workers demanding wages closer to western levels, the cheap-labour model that has driven growth since the fall of communism is on the way out. Story: Related stories: ARMS INDUSTRY: During the last days of the Cold War in 1988, Czechoslovakia's Aero Vodochody's factory outside Prague produced a record 250 of its Albatros L-39 training jets for Soviet bloc air forces. Those customers disappeared with the collape of Communism as successive governments focused on building a market economy and steered away from arms exports, sending the industry into a tailspin. Numerous comeback attempts sputtered for Aero, which halted jet production between 2003 and 2015. Now a growing number of conflicts around the world is helping to fuel demand for arms, providing Czech firms an opportunity to sell to customers looking for a supplier from a country that does not usually impose political strings. Story: Related stories: MOODY'S: Ratings agency Moody's says Czech Republic's lower debt, more stable politics support stronger credit profile relative to Poland. Story: Related stories: CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) confirmed its 2017 core profit growth outlook. Story: Related stories: ** For a story on Q2 results: ** For a news on its outlook: BREXIT: British courts should protect the rights of European Union citizens living in the country after it leaves the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday, defending Britain's rejection of the EU's position. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty steadied on Tuesday following recent jitters prompted by political wrangling over reforms which increase Poland's right-wing government's influence over the judiciary. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.037 26.016 -0.08 3.59 vs Dollar 22.363 22.239 -0.56 12.81 Czech Equities 1,015.13 1,015.13 0.74 10.15 U.S. Equities 21,613.43 21,513.17 0.47 9.37 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ E-SHOPS: Revenue for Czech online retailers is estimated to pass 100 billion crowns ($4.47 billion) this year for the first time. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.3630 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)