FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 2 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 8

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
   
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    LITHIUM: Mining for lithium could start in the Czech
Republic in two years, exploiting Europe's largest resource of
the metal that is used in batteries for electric vehicles and
home power storage.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output fell more than expected in
April, dropping by 2.5 percent year-on-year as the Easter
holiday hit production, especially in the key car sector, data
from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget deficit in 2018 may
exceed the target of 50 billion crowns ($2.1 billion), Finance
Minister Ivan Pilny was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    RATES: The Czech central bank could make its first interest
rate rise in the second half of this year, Vice-Governor Mojmir
Hampl said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
   
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty weakened against the euro on
Wednesday as the Polish central bank kept interest rates on hold
and its governor reiterated that he did not expect them to rise
until the end of next year.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.302     27.018    2.65       2.61
 vs Dollar                23.346     24.998    6.61       8.98
 Czech Equities        1,005.62   1,005.62    -0.03       9.12
 U.S. Equities        21,173.69  21,136.23     0.18       7.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
               
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.